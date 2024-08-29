Where the remaining 20% had gone remained a mystery.

The ministry was trying to find out, but there would probably always be households it could not keep track of due to limited information in its systems, and the fact people were not obliged to disclose where they went, its housing general manager, Anne Shaw, said.

Many families are probably sleeping in cars or garages after leaving emergency housing, an advocate says.

“For example, there may be more people who went into private rentals that the ministry cannot see because they did not access [the] accommodation supplement,” she said.

Community Housing Aotearoa deputy chief executive Chris Glaudel said that was unlikely.

He pointed to a report from ministry officials to ministers, obtained by RNZ, containing advice about changes to emergency housing that kicked in on Monday.

“We know that as at 31 March 2024, 62% of people in EH [emergency housing] have an SAS [social allocation system] rating of A15+, which indicates that the majority of people in EH would struggle to afford, maintain or access suitable housing,” it said.

SAS ratings indicate housing need. Applicants in Priority A, which ranges from A20 to A9, are considered at risk.

Families bringing up children in motel emergency housing has been a growing problem for New Zealand society in recent years. Photo / RNZ

“These are not people who are going to slot into a private rental,” Glaudel said — they had serious and persistent barriers to housing.

“I just don’t see how they would be anywhere other than in somebody’s garage or in a car, or in another unstable situation; maybe back with an abusive partner because they feel they have no other alternatives.”

He questioned where people would suddenly find the money to live in a private rental if they were not getting the accommodation supplement.

Glaudel said he supported the Government’s move to get people out of emergency housing, “but it needs to be into long-term, stable, affordable housing that meets their needs”, he said.

“We wholly support the outcomes-based approach, but we don’t see the ability to confirm those outcomes with this current policy direction.”

The Government’s data and insights needed to “vastly improve” so it could understand the impact of the changes it made, Glaudel said.