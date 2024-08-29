Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The Government also said regulated fees for towage and impoundment have not been updated since at least 2004 and are no longer covering operators’ costs.

In response, there will be an inflation-based increase to the fees coming into effect from October.

“Ensuring we have a parking and towing system that promotes greater compliance and enables towing operators to cover their costs will create a more efficient transport system that enables Kiwis to visit the places they want to go,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown said.

“Towage fees have been too low for too long. This has meant that tow-truck operators are often left out of pocket for the service they provide. That’s not acceptable and is why we’re updating fees.”

Brown said parking infringement fees haven’t been updated in two decades, which he said made councils’ roles in managing public parking “increasingly difficult”. He said in Auckland this can mean paying a parking ticket is sometimes cheaper than paying for parking.

The Government will adjust the infringement fees for inflation, resulting in a roughly 70% increase.

“The changes the Government is announcing today will ensure that the value of penalty infringements is inflation adjusted to support local councils with enforcement, something councils have been calling for,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Transport will support local government and the towage and storage sector to implement the fee increases by October 1.

The Government’s previously highlighted that it doesn’t believe some transport infringement fees are high enough. The Government Policy Statement on Land Transport said some penalties “are too low to deter unsafe behaviour” and are “significantly lower than the equivalent fees in overseas jurisdictions”.

