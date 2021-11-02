Huge tree crashes into Tokoroa shop

A large tree down in main Street of Tokoroa crushes Nexus Cafe. Video / John V Photography

A large tree has come down on Bridge St in Tokoroa crushing the front of a shop.

Nexus Restaurant and Sports Bar manager Sumreet Kaur was starting work at 7.15am when she was approached by police.

"I was opening the back door. Then the police came and told me to come out front and have a look."

When Kaur saw the large tree had fallen on to the restaurant's awning she said she was "shocked" and "very emotional".

"It only fell on Nexus, nothing else."

Large tree down in main Street of Tokoroa crushes Nexus Restaurant and Sports Bar. Photo / John V Photography

Kaur said CCTV footage showed the tree falling at 7am. There were no other staff on the premises and no one was hurt.

Kaur described the tree as being, "really old".'

Meanwhile a large tree has also come down on the grounds of Forest View High School in Tokoroa.

Strong winds have battered the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato overnight. According to a Metservice spokesperson, there was a danger for older trees to fall over in strong gale force winds coming from an unusual direction.

MetService's Mamaku radar station recorded wind speeds of 56 knots or 104 km per hour between 8am and 9am.

The fallen tree on Bridge St. Photo / John V Photography

A police spokeswoman said the fallen tree was reported to police at 7am.

"The caller described the tree as smashing the outside roof of the cafe."

The council were advised of the incident and were on-site with traffic control contractors.

Police left the scene at 8am.

More to come.