How university medical schools decide Māori, Pacific student admissions

23 minutes to read

Otago University final-year medical student Kapowairua Stephens, 26, is close to realising her dream of being a doctor because of the Māori entry pathway. Photo / Supplied

By: Simon Collins and Kirsty Wynn

Not everyone gets to study the university course they want and the way we pick medical students has proven especially controversial. As school leavers and older workers alike consider their options for 2021, Simon Collins

'I'm there for the people'

Missing out on med school