Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Top of the class: The New Zealand university rich list

8 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand's universities teach more than 100,000 students, own huge tracts of prime central city real estate and have hundreds of millions of dollars of donations managed by tax-free charities. With the sector one of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.