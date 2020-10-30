Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Education

Ōtūmoetai Primary School apology for historic Māori ban: Surviving student speaks, tears shed

5 minutes to read

Ōtūmoetai Primary School apologised to Judea hapū, including Merewhuia Bennett, for a historic decision to make the school "European only". Photo / George Novak

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

It has taken 81 years but the healing has begun for Merewhuia Bennett and 41 other Māori pupils who were removed from Ōtūmoetai Primary School in 1939 because of their ethnicity.

Bennett and Heeni Goldsmith

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.