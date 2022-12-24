This summer is expected to be busy, with international tourists back in the country. Photo / Maridav

By RNZ

Trampers are being urged to ensure they’re well-prepared before striking out on trails this summer.

Last year, domestic tramping participation hit an all-time high with more than 1.14 million New Zealand adults heading on a hike.

This summer is expected to be just as busy, if not busier, with international tourists back in the country.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said a little preparation could be hugely helpful in case something didn’t go to plan.

“One of the most critical things to do is actually pick a trip that suits your group’s abilities - that means the difficulty, duration and comfort levels.

“Often we see people get into trouble because they’ve attempted a track that’s just too hard for them, or there weren’t enough daylight hours to get back. It sounds simple, but this stuff is commonly overlooked.”

People should tell someone about their plans, he said.

“Another common mistake that can be easily avoided is having a couple of clothing items ‘just in case’. Even when the forecast is good, we recommend everyone carries a waterproof jacket and a warm layer - you never know when you might need them.”

The council’s free Plan My Walk app offers information about different tracks, what gear to take and creates a trip plan that can be shared with an emergency contact.

The app can be used by New Zealanders and overseas visitors.