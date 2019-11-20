How to stay motivated in a job you don't like

If you regularly wake up in the morning and simply can't stomach the thought of swapping your bed for your desk, you're not alone. It's very common to not be a fan of your job. In fact, a common hatred of work often forms the basis of many conversations with our family and friends.



But work's just work, right? Well, yes and no. Chances are you spend at least 40 hours in your job – in many cases, many more than that. You possibly spend more time with your colleagues than you do with your family too. Yes, a job pays the bills, but given that it takes up so much of your life it's also important to enjoy it (or at the very least, tolerate it).



Establish the Cause



"There are many reasons why you might feel unmotivated at work," says Caroline Sandford, Executive Director at The Career Development Company. "Maybe you don't get on with your work mates or your manager, you aren't learning anything new, you work long hours, you work by yourself, you work in a noisy office … or maybe you're just bored."



Once you know why you don't like your job, you'll be in a better position to figure out how to solve it.



Make a Move



"If you feel like you're in a dead-end job, you need to take accountability for yourself – because no one else will," says Kim Rippin, Director of Cinch HR. "Set some goals and stop procrastinating. If you're unhappy at your job, only you can turn that feeling around."



Think of some goals, write them down, then start actively pursuing them. For example, if a goal is to step into more of a management role or take on extra responsibility, sit down with your boss or HR manager to come up with a plan of how to get you there.



"Sometimes simple changes in your work environment can make all the difference," says Sandford. "Find something that interests you that you could put your hand up for. Maybe it's not part of your job description, but by volunteering you could make an impact, develop skills or make something more efficient."



Finding a mentor could help you find more direction in your job too, and you'd be surprised at how many people would love to help. Extra training could also add an element of excitement to your role.



Look at Your Private Life



If work is tough, it's important that you have an outlet outside of the office. Rippin recommends fitting a stress-relieving activity into your day like going to the gym, running, meditating, watching a movie or hanging out with friends. "If you're happy and relaxed, no job should have the control to demotivate you."



Sandford also suggests trying to balance work and personal life better. "Talk to your manager and try to negotiate more flexible hours to make sure you get to do the things you love outside of work. It's amazing how flexible some organisations can be – if only you were to ask!"