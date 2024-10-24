Calls for National to honor its pre-election commitment, NZ's largest iwi and medical cannabis producer partnership and a road in Hokitika renamed in honor of Mayor Bruce Smith.

By RNZ

The countdown to the end of the year is well and truly on and many of us have turned our minds to those long summer days and a well-earned break.

So how can you use the least amount of annual leave, for the longest stretch of time off? And when are the key dates to be aware of in 2025?

Christmas and New Year

Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as the New Year’s statutory holidays fall on a Wednesday and Thursday in 2024.