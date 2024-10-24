Use those stat days, along with six days of annual leave, to take off December 23, 24 and 27, along with December 30 and 31 and January 3 to get a 16-day stretch of time off work.
Easter weekend and Anzac Day 2025
These fall in the same week next year so, by booking annual leave for April 14-17 and April 22-24, you’ll use seven days of annual leave, but get 16 days off work.
Waitangi Day 2025
Waitangi Day falls on a Thursday, so by using one annual leave day on Friday, February 7, you’ll get a four-day weekend.
When are the public and anniversary holidays in 2025?
- New Year’s Day - January 1
- Day after New Year’s Day - January 2
- Wellington Anniversary - January 20
- Auckland Anniversary - January 27
- Nelson Anniversary - February 3
- Waitangi Day - February 6
- Taranaki Anniversary - March 10
- Otago Anniversary - March 24
- Good Friday - April 18
- Easter Monday - April 21
- Southland Anniversary - April 22
- Anzac Day - April 25
- King’s Birthday - June 2
- Matariki - June 20
- South Canterbury Anniversary - September 22
- Hawke’s Bay Anniversary - October 24
- Labour Day - October 27
- Marlborough Anniversary - November 3
- Canterbury Anniversary - November 14
- Chatham Islands Anniversary and Westland Anniversary - December 1
- Christmas Day - December 25
- Boxing Day - December 26
What about school terms in 2025?
While exact start dates for individual schools differ, Term 1 starts between Monday, January 27 and Friday, February 7 (at the latest).
Term 1 is 11 weeks long, with the last day being April 11.
- Term 2: Nine weeks. Begins April 28 and ends June 27, and includes two public holidays; King’s Birthday on Monday, June 2 and Matariki on Friday, June 20.
- Term 3: 10 weeks. Begins July 14 and ends September 19. There are no public holidays in Term 3.
- Term 4: Begins October 6 and ends December 19, and includes the Labour Day public holiday on October 27.
When are the term one school holidays?
The first lot of school holidays run from April 12 to April 27 and include Easter and Anzac Day.
- RNZ
