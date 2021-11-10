Housing NZ unit in Dunedin badly damaged in fire

Firefighters at the scene early today. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A Housing New Zealand unit in Dunedin has been badly damaged in an early morning fire.

Four crews were called to the blaze on Loch St at about 3am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris says firefighters could see the flat was well alight as they were approaching.

He says the end flat of a set of four is severely damaged and the neighbouring unit has smoke and roof damage.

Norris says the single occupant of the house got out alright.

He says the fire's being treated as suspicious and an investigator is due there at first light.