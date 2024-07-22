House and rental prices in some of the country’s biggest cities are not heavily impacted by the presence of short-term rental accommodations in those areas, a new survey has found.
Instead, it is population growth and interest rates in those areas that have the greatest influence on rents and house prices in Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown-Lakes District and Christchurch.
In Auckland, rent prices rose sharply in 2015 when the population growth was running faster than the growth in the number of dwellings in the city. Rent increases have been maintained, since 2016, at a fairly moderate pace due to low interest rates.
During the Covid pandemic years, there was weak growth in Auckland’s average rent – the same as short-term rental accommodation (Stra) after international borders were closed, keeping tourists out.
The survey, The effects of short-term accommodation on local housing markets, was commissioned by Airbnb and carried out by economic consultancy firm Infometrics. Its findings have been released today.