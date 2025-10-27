Advertisement
Hot chicken chemical contamination fear: New World Te Kūiti recalls cooked chooks, says do not eat

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New World Te Kūiti has recalled several of its Pams hot cooked chickens over a chemical contamination scare. Photo / New World

A supermarket is apologising after a range of cooked chickens were possibly contaminated with a cleaning chemical.

New World Te Kūiti has recalled the Pams brand large original hot chicken, the large garlic and lemon variety, and the sage and onion stuffed option, all sold on October 23.

