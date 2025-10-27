The store said it would give full refunds for the products.

“New World Te Kūiti wishes to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

The supermarket said there had been no reports of illness so far.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was notified of the recall. MPI said the supermarket must display a copy of the recall notice in the store for a month.

Recent recalls: Snack bars, peanuts, salads with metal fragments, frozen veggies and salmonella

Product recalls from supermarkets in the past two months have included snack bars, chopped peanuts and ready-to-eat salads with possible metal fragments, along with frozen vegetables possibly contaminated with salmonella.

More than 20 popular Tasti brand snack products were urgently recalled last month due to concerns over the potential presence of metal.

Some of the popular lunchbox essentials included in the mass recall are snack bars, chopped nuts and Frooze Balls.

Tasti said their food safety systems identified the potential presence of “exceptionally thin metal wire originating from imported raw materials”.

FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g) were recalled earlier this month, also due to possible metal fragments.

Speirs Foods brand salads sold from deli counters in Woolworths, Fresh Choice, New World and Pak’nSave supermarkets between August 27 and August 29 were hit by the same issue, along with 250g and 450g Woolworths brand classic coleslaw with a use-by date of September 5, 2025 or September 6, 2025.

The deli salads are the following Speirs Foods salads: Healthy Options Slaw, Bulk Coleslaw, Premium Coleslaw, Vege Mango with Cashew Salad, Broccoli Cauli and Mango with Cashew Salad and Broccoli Cranberry Pumpkin Seeds Salad.

Also in August, Deep Brand frozen beans and vegetables were recalled over a risk of salmonella contamination. Products Sprouted Mat, Sprouted Moong and Surti Undhiu Mix were subject to the recall after samples tested positive for salmonella.

Early symptoms of salmonella “include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting”.

MPI advises seeking medical attention if symptoms become severe or continue for more than seven days.

