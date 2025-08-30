Ready-to-eat supermarket salads recalled over metal filings risk

New Zealand Food Safety has not been notified of any injuries related to the metal filings.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said: “The concern with metal filings is that they could cause injury.

“If you have any affected products, don’t eat them. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out.”

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

Arbuckle said: “As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Spiers Foods to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence.”

Metal filing contamination can result from failures in the production process. The origin of these metal filings isn’t currently known.

In situations like this, the priority is to alert the public and stop the food from being consumed.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.