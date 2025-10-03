FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g) sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores are being recalled. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Peanuts sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores recalled over metal contamination risk

FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g) sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores are being recalled. Photo / NZME

A brand of chopped peanuts sold nationwide is being urgently recalled because of concerns over potential contamination with small metal pieces.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Scalzo Food Industries in its recall of FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g).

MPI said the product may contain small metal pieces.

FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts with a best-before date of May 21, 2026, are affected by the recall.

The affected product is sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores throughout New Zealand, MPI said.