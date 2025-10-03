Advertisement
Peanuts sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores recalled over metal contamination risk

NZ Herald
FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g) sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores are being recalled. Photo / NZME

A brand of chopped peanuts sold nationwide is being urgently recalled because of concerns over potential contamination with small metal pieces.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Scalzo Food Industries in its recall of FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g).

MPI said the

