The frozen vegetables should be returned to the place of purchase or simply thrown out.

Arbuckle said early symptoms of salmonella “include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting”.

MPI advises seeking medical attention if symptoms become severe or continue for more than seven days.

“If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.”

All batches and all dates of the products are subject to the recall. Photo / MPI

Arjun Supermarket, Lotus Supermarket Mount Roskill, and Yogiji’s Supermarket Frost Road are all named as possible retailers, as is the online store of the product’s importer, Vimms Enterprises.

Consumers are being warned Surit Undhiu Mix is also sold at ethnic supermarkets nationwide.

Arbuckle said an inquiry into the source of the salmonella contamination is still under way.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with importers to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence.”

The products, imports from India, have been recalled in the US and Australia after routine tests identified traces of the bacteria.

A multi-state outbreak of salmonella is currently being investigated by the FDA, with cases being identified in 10 different US states.

According to Consumer Reports, 11 people have contracted the foodborne illness, four of whom were hospitalised.

There are currently no reported cases of salmonella associated with the product in New Zealand.