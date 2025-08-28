Advertisement
Salmonella scare: Deep Brand frozen beans and vegetables recalled

Deep Brand frozen beans and vegetables have been recalled over a risk of salmonella contamination.

Frozen vegetable products Sprouted Mat, Sprouted Moong and Surti Undhiu Mix are subject to a recall after samples tested positive for salmonella.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said salmonellosis can be serious.

