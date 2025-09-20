A mass recall of more than 20 popular Tasti brand snack products is being urgently taken off the shelves due to concerns over the potential presence of metal. Photo / MPI

More than 20 popular Tasti brand snack products are being urgently recalled due to concerns over the potential presence of metal.

Some of the popular lunchbox essentials included in the mass recall are snack bars, chopped nuts and Frooze Balls.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it is supporting Tasti Products in a significant recall of a range of Tasti-brand bars, peanuts and snack ball products due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

Tasti said in a statement that their food safety systems identified the potential presence of “exceptionally thin metal wire originating from imported raw materials”.

NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the concern with these products is that they could cause injury.