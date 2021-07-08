Hot air balloon crashes into house near Arrowtown

Arrowtown Junction near where the hot air balloon has crashed. Photo / Supplied

There has been a major incident near Arrowtown.

Emergency services were called to Morven Ferry Rd at about 10am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a hot air balloon has crashed.

He said two crews, one from Arrowtown and one from Frankton are attending.

The Herald understands it has crashed into a house but the spokesman could not confirm that.

A man who lives nearby says they had been told about a hot air balloon accident down the road at Arrow Junction.

The man could not see the hot air balloon itself and had not noticed any in the sky early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said there is no confirmed information from the scene regarding injuries at this stage.

"An update will be provided as soon as more information is available."

A St John spokesman said they are on site with two ambulances and a helicopter but could not provide further details.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are also attending.