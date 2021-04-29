Plane crashes at Christchurch Airport

A plane has crashed at Christchurch Airport. Photo / George Heard

A plane has landed on its belly at Christchurch International Airport.

The light aircraft landed without wheels after midday today.

Two airport emergency rescue vehicles are at the scene of the bellied plane, just south of the main terminal building.

There is no sign of fire.

Planes are still landing on the east-west runway.

Two occupants of the plane are safe with no injuries, a police spokesperson said.

An airport spokeswoman said: "There has been an incident at Christchurch Airport where a light aircraft had a mechanical issue and landed with its wheels up, just south of the intersection of the two airport runways.

"The airport remains open and continuing to operate as work continues with various agencies."