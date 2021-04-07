Emergency services responding to plane crash at Ardmore Airport in Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a reported plane crash at Ardmore Airport. Image / Google

Emergency services are responding to a reported plane crash at Ardmore Airport. Image / Google

Emergency services are responding to reports of a plane crash at Ardmore Airport in Auckland.

Police confirmed they were alerted to the situation just after 10.20am.

A spokeswoman said they were told all four people who were in the aircraft had escaped the crash unharmed.

If they did have any injuries, they would be minor, police said.

A woman at a cafe near the runway told the Herald about 20 minutes later that the crash had not been very serious and that it looked as if authorities were quickly clearing the area.

Police also said the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.