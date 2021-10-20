Horror ute roll: Farming community rallies to find missing dog

Five-year-old heading dog Glen has been missing since October 11, when the ute he was travelling in crashed and rolled into a paddock off Middle Rd. Photo / Supplied

A farming community is trying to bring home a dog missing since a horror ute crash near Havelock North.

Glen, a 5-year-old heading dog, missed the birth of his six pups after heading for the hills when the ute he was riding in with seven other dogs rolled into a paddock off Middle Rd last week.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Mutiny Rd and Te Aute Rd at 5.25pm last Monday.

The driver was seriously injured and two dogs in the back of the ute were killed.

Meg Horrocks, a friend who is caring for the other dogs while the driver recovers, is appealing for any sightings of Glen.

"When the accident happened, he gapped it.

"He was darting around everywhere."

She doubted he'd approach anyone, and was skittish around unknown men.

"He's quite timid at the best of times and very standoffish."

Meg Horrocks' own heading dog Belle (left), with whom Glen (right), recently sired six pups with. Photo / Supplied

Horrocks wants people to know he's out there amid fears he'll be mistaken as a roaming dog and shot.

He was last seen on Friday, near Mt Erin Station outside Havelock North, and appeared to have no difficulty getting through fences.

"He didn't look to be injured when I saw him last week, he was running with ease but the chain was annoying him between his front legs."

She said he still had his collar on, though the chain was dangling, with a red dog registration tag visible. He is described as a tri-coloured heading dog of above-average height with "floppy ears".

The six recently born pups sired by Glen. Photo / Supplied

Horrocks asked that people not approach him and call her instead or leave food out, particularly in areas where he might be easy for her to trap.

Glen sired a litter with one of Horrocks' heading dogs, Belle, and the pups were born after Glen disappeared, she said.

She said it had been hard on his owner who just wanted to bring him home, adding "no one feeds these dogs or looks after them better than [their owner]."

"There was no intention to harm them."

She said they were not pets, and were seen as equals or more like coworkers.

"We talk to dogs more than people some days."

Horrocks can be contacted on 0278278649.