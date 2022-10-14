Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Horror, beautifully indexed: Steve Braunias buys a complete set of the Final Solution

14 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

Warning: This story contains disturbing content.

Last week marked 75 years since the end of trials for Nazi war criminals at Nuremberg. Steve Braunias wonders how we treat such 'demonic' history.

Dunbar Sloane recently held

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.