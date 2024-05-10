The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address on Tuesday. Video / Andrew Warner

By RNZ

The gang member who fatally shot a man in Ponsonby was deemed to carry a low risk of reoffending by the Corrections Department, after he assaulted someone in 2020.

Hone Kay-Selwyn shot Robert Horne - who was unknown to him - on Sunday night.

Kay-Selwyn was found dead at a property near Taupō on Tuesday.

Court documents show Kay-Selwyn was sentenced to five months’ community detention after assaulting a stranger at a Taupō strip club in 2020, where he was with his associates from the Killer Beez.

Before that, he had one conviction of possession of cannabis plants.

A report in relation to the assault said given it was his second conviction, the risk of reoffending was low.

The report noted Kay-Selwyn was bullied in school and dropped out not long afterwards, joining the Killer Beez gang at the age of 14.

Kay-Selwyn told a probation officer he regretted his wasted years and wished he could go back to primary school and make changes.

- RNZ