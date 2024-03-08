How the Government’s 100-day plan is going, an anxious wait for hundreds of TVNZ staff and calls for stricter rules on deadly air rifles in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A homicide investigation into a man found dead in Waikato has uncovered that a dog was found shot on the same morning.

Raglan local Cedric Maniapoto, 58, was fatally shot and found at an address on Ohautira Rd about 8.15am on Tuesday.

“We are working hard to get to the bottom of what has happened to Mr Maniapoto, and we feel for his immediate and extended whanau who deserve some answers,” said Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

Raglan local Cedric Maniapoto, 58, was fatally shot and found at an address on Ohautira Rd on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police today revealed their investigation uncovered that a dog named Napier turned up at the local store in Te Uku at 7am with a gunshot wound, the same morning that Maniapoto’s body was found.

“This store is roughly 7km from the scene, and it has not been established how Napier got to the store with his injuries,” Saunders said.

Police said Napier, the medium-sized brown and white dog, is a lucky survivor of his injuries and is recovering well. They confirmed that Napier was not Maniapoto’s dog.

“Whilst police know the dog’s owner is, we do not know how the dog got from the scene to the store. We encourage anyone who has knowledge of that to come forward and speak to police.”

Napier the dog also suffered a gunshot wound but survived. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone travelling in the area between 10pm on Monday, March 4, and 8am on Tuesday, March 5, who noticed anything unusual is asked to contact police.

“[They] could have information that is key to our investigation,” Saunders said.

Police were interested in any dashcam footage from Ohautira Rd during this time.

“The area is busy during the day but is quiet at night, and we are interested in speaking to anyone who saw another person or vehicle while passing through the area,” Saunders said.

Napier the dog turned up at a store 7km from where Maniapoto's body was found. Photo / NZ Police

Saunders added police were determined to find the person responsible for Maniapoto’s death.

“It is devastating for Mr Maniapoto’s whanau to have to prepare to farewell after a loved one who was so unceremoniously taken away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240305/1701. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.