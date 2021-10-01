Homicide inquiry under way after man shot in Auckland's west

Armed police have called on residents in Saintly Lane to remain in their houses while they look for a person of interest. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police have called on residents in Saintly Lane to remain in their houses while they look for a person of interest. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A homicide investigation is under way after a man shot in Avondale earlier this morning died in hospital, police say.

Inspector Daniel Meade said police were called to the area just before 4.30am today after a report gunshots had been heard.

"Upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot injury," he said.

"He was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Just before 10.30am, police said the man had died.

Saintly Lane this morning remained cordoned off while police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, cleared a residential property.

Police are speaking with a number of people from the property.

The area remains cordoned and a scene examination will begin today.

"We understand this morning's events have been distressing for [residents of Saintly Lane] and we appreciate their ongoing patience as we continue to conduct inquiries in the area," Meade said.

Saintly Lane remains cordoned off while police look for "a person of interest" connected to the shooting. Photo / Google Maps

A person near the scene early this morning said armed police had focused their attention on one house.

There were 13 police cars at the scene and number of armed officers approached the house, he said.

He understood police negotiated with someone in the home, while overhead the police Eagle helicopter circled.

No residents along the street had emerged from their homes, he said.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The incident comes two days after a lengthy police car chase from Ōtāhuhu to Hillsborough ended when police shot a man, who had allegedly earlier pointed a weapon at officers and members of the public.

Shocked residents on Lilac Grove in Hillsborough said they saw the shot man clutching his blood-covered chest on Thursday after the dramatic 20km pursuit through multiple Auckland suburbs.

Police said the incident started at 8.30am that day when two police officers tried to stop a vehicle that sped off.

Saintly Lane remains cordoned off while police look for "a person of interest" connected to the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person in the car later jumped out and got into a second car waiting on an Auckland motorway. The second car was then spiked and followed until reaching Lilac Grove.

It was there the driver fled on foot before police shot the second man.

The shot man was critically hurt and recovering in hospital, while a second man was arrested and appeared in court.

In the courts, meanwhile, Auckland woman Natalie Jane Bracken was yesterday sentenced to jail for assisting a man who last year shot and killed police officer Matthew Hunt when he responded to a car crash in Massey.