Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Homeless man died from smoking synthetics on a prime strip of Auckland's Queen Street

5 minutes to read

The Queen St sidewalk where Oliver Manukau succumbed to his synthetics habit, dying in front of Saturday lunchtime shoppers. Photo / Alex Burton

Simon Collins
By:

Education reporter, NZ Herald

Lunchtime shoppers at some of high-end outlets on lower Queen St were the first to notice the terrible consequences of one man's synthetics smoking habit.

On August 4, 2018, they watched Oliver Dwayne Johnathon Manukau

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.