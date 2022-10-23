Emergency services are responding. Photo / File

Traffic is gridlocked for 15km between Puhoi and Warkworth, with Google maps warning of an hour-plus delay for motorists travelling on this stretch of highway.

State Highway 1 Pohuehue, north of Auckland, is blocked following a crash and police say there will be "extensive delays".

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash about 12.20pm and one person has reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Traffic management is in place and motorists should expect delays as the southbound lane is blocked and a stop-go system is operating.

Traffic is backed up southbound to Dome Valley, about 14km north of the crash, and northbound delays stretch back to the Johnstones Hill Tunnels

NZTA said the road is blocked near the intersection of Schollum Access Rd and Stop/Go traffic management is in place.

"Please follow the indications from emergency services on-site and expect delays."

UPDATE 2:10PM

The road remains BLOCKED near the intersection with Schollum Access Rd. Please expect DELAYS as congestion SB has built up back to Warkworth and NB back to Puhoi. NB traffic consider detouring via SH16 and SB traffic consider using Woodcocks Rd. ^CS https://t.co/fqJyVEQGJ0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 24, 2022

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Holidaymakers returning to Auckland from Northland are advised to detour via Woodcocks Rd, West Coast Rd and on to State Highway 16.

- More to come