Holiday road toll hits 11: Greg Murphy calls for better driver education

Greg Murphy says there should be a much bigger practical component to licence testing. Photo / File

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

Motorsport legend Greg Murphy says the appalling holiday road toll shows New Zealanders need better education before getting behind the wheel.

Eleven people were killed on the roads between Christmas Eve and yesterday morning - four were killed in the same period last year.

Greg Murphy who helps run Street Smart, a driver education course, said it was too easy to get a driving licence.

"I'm really saddened again by the situation and the fact that it's an ongoing issue and we're not making any changes," Murphy said.

"The stock standard comments by those that are in high places every holiday period should be wearing thin on all New Zealanders; it's just the same stuff every year - words are not fixing the problem we need actions."

Murphy said the licensing system was archaic and it was time for an overhaul.

"We need to look after drivers better by training them better, making them more aware and prepared for the things they face every day on the roads.

"We need to start with better theory around the road rules, teach people about the physics of motor vehicles, and teach them about safety."

There was nothing in the current licensing system which taught motorists why they needed tread on tyres, he said.

"The other thing that isn't mentioned is the anti-lock braking system (ABS), I think probably 80 per cent of people don't even know what it is or what it does and it's the first line of defence in driving a motor vehicle," Murphy said.

All cars imported into the country must have ABS, and last year Waka Kotahi made it mandatory for all new model motorcycles over 125cc to have the system.

"If you slam on the brakes it doesn't lock the front wheels of your car - so as much as you brake they will still rotate which means you still have control over the vehicle," Murphy said.

As well as more theory training and assessment, he said there should be a much bigger practical component to licence testing.

"You should have to do a course where you do awareness training, learn about emergency training, do hazard identification, and learn about peripheral awareness," Murphy said.

"It's all good spending millions of dollars on updating roads and installing barriers but it's the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff," he said.

"I've tried to talk to ministers and officials about my concerns for years but nothing eventuates or changes.

"The toll that road deaths take on families and communities needs to be considered when decisions are being made."

-RNZ