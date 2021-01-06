Person injured after car collides with truck in Christchurch

A person has been injured after a crash between a car and truck in Christchurch.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Main South Rd and Halswell Junction Rd at about 12.25pm on Wednesday.
A St John spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries and has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.
The police spokeswoman said the road is now clear.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Road toll rising: 'Tragic loss' after fatal crash in Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Person critically injured after car crashes into pole in Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Christchurch fatal crash: Father of three killed on Russley Road named - NZ Herald
- Person trapped after two-car crash in Christchurch - NZ Herald