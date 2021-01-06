Person injured after car collides with truck in Christchurch

The crash at the intersection of Main South and Halswell Junction rds. Photo / Hamish Clark

A person has been injured after a crash between a car and truck in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Main South Rd and Halswell Junction Rd at about 12.25pm on Wednesday.

A St John spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries and has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said the road is now clear.