Christchurch fatal crash: Father of three killed on Russley Road named

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The man who died in a crash on Russley Rd in Christchurch on December 30 has been named by police.

He was Benjamin Simon Furze, aged 29, from Christchurch.



Police were called to the serious single-vehicle crash in Harewood at 10.45pm on Wednesday night.

Passers by had stopped to help before emergency services arrived and spoke about the carnage on social media.

Two other people sustained serious injuries in the crash, which is under investigation.

People who knew Furze paid tribute on social media soon after news broke of the crash.

"Such a tragic loss, and he leaves behind some beautiful kids and an amazing partner," said a family member.

His partner Kimberley McKinley then posted: "I'm completely, utterly broken right now - words can't describe the feeling, I'm shattered to pieces."

Furze was a father and stepfather and is survived by sons Cayleb and Jacon and daughter Savannah.

It is understood he was recently released from prison.

McKinley told Stuff her partner was a passenger in the crashed car.

Father of three Benjamin Furze was killed in a crash on December 30. Photo / Facebook

Daniel van Kessel got to the scene of the crash shortly after it happened got out of his car to help.

He said there were three people, one lying "motionless" on the road, another trapped under the car and a third with serious lacerations to her hand.

"I was driving north on Russley Rd at 10.45pm and just as I came over the bridge before the BP station, I was aware of the the fact a lot of brake lights were on up ahead," he said this morning.

"As I got within 50m roughly of the scene, I saw people crossing the road which was definitely not right.

"I have then noticed the vehicle in the south bound lane facing the wrong way looking very banged up."

The holiday road toll stands at 11 as of this morning.

The road toll period ends tomorrow.