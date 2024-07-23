Chit Ko Ko in the dock of the High Court at Hamilton where he admitted the manslaughter of Hamilton grandfather Guy Thompson. Photo / Belinda Feek
A man had undiagnosed schizophrenia complicated by the effects of an HIV infection on the morning that he went on to stab a man to death on his kitchen floor.
Chit Ko Ko had been acting aggressively on the morning of September 17, 2022 and throwing bottles of urine at his neighbour Guy Sing Quaver Hihiterangi Thompson’s whanau members, outside their Nawton home.
After being told what happened, Thompson confronted Ko and the pair had a fight which resulted in the Hamilton grandfather being left for dead with four stab wounds on Ko’s kitchen floor.
Ko’s erratic behaviour continued after being arrested, as he also threw urine at prison officers before he was eventually diagnosed and brought under control with anti-psychotic medication.
When examined later that day by a doctor, Ko was found to have a loosened front tooth which he claimed was as a result of being punched in the mouth by Thompson.
He also denied the knife was his and asserted it was brought to his house by Thompson.
Court documents state that while he was in custody, his erratic behaviour continued with the throwing of urine at prison officers and requiring management in the intensive support unit.
When assessed by a forensic psychiatrist in December 2022, he presented with delusions and erratic behaviour which only improved with subsequent hospital care and treatment with anti-psychotic medications.
The court documents said that given the natural history of schizophrenia and escalating erratic behaviour, it was clear Ko’s psychotic illness, involving persecutory thoughts and delusions, was active at the time of offending.