Chit Ko has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder from the alleged incident in September last year. Photo / Supplied

Name suppression has been discontinued for a man charged with the murder of a father-of-four in a Hamilton street.

Chit Ko Ko made a brief appearance via audio-visual link in the High Court at Hamilton this morning where, through his counsel, Truc Tran, he entered a not-guilty plea to the charge.

Guy Sing Quaver Hihiterangi Thompson died after a report of an alleged assault on Roy St, Nawton on September 17 last year.

In a discussion about name suppression, Tran said he didn’t have any further information to submit that could meet the extreme hardship threshold.

In that instance, and with crown opposition for suppression continuing, Justice Neil Campbell lifted the order.

Justice Campbell also set down a three-week trial for July 2024.

Ko, 48, was remanded in custody to reappear in June.

At the time of the victim’s death, tributes and condolences flowed on social media from shocked whānau of the victim, a father-of-four and a koro.

He was described as a “soft giant” and “humble, quiet, and loving father”.