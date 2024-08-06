Advertisement
New Zealand

Hindu devotee alleges she was assaulted at Sri Ganesh Temple in Papakura, police investigating

Lincoln Tan
By
Devotees at Sri Ganesh Temple in Papakura.

A woman allegedly assaulted at a Papakura Hindu temple said the place she had depended on comfort and strength since she moved to New Zealand has become somewhere she is “scared to go”.

Police have confirmed they have received reports of an incident involving threatening behaviour on July 19 in Papakura.

“This investigation is in the very early stages,” a police spokesman said.

Reshma Kasula told the Herald she has been worshipping at the Auckland Sri Ganesh Temple on Dent St since she moved from India to Auckland in 2009.

“I bought my house because it is a two-minute drive to the temple,” Kasula said.

“I won’t describe myself as religious, but the temple is where I get my source of comfort and strength, and it is where I go to for peace and refuge.”

Sri Ganesh Temple on Dent St, Papakura
On the Friday in question, Kasula said there was an incident involving senior temple members shouting at a person in the temple.

“I used my mobile phone and started recording, and then one man from the temple started shouting that I wasn’t allowed to video here and attacked me,” she said.

Kasula said the man snatched her mobile phone from her and threw it on the floor.

“The way he grabbed the mobile phone, it hurt my arm and I also suffered a cut on my finger,” she said.

“Because it happened inside the temple, I was truly shaken and traumatised.

“Until now I still have trouble sleeping.”

Kasula, a mother of two 4-year-old twin girls, said she also suffered humiliation because the attack happened in front of other devotees.

“I’m now scared of returning to the temple for fear of getting assaulted again, and I don’t feel safe there anymore,” Kasula said.

“But I feel so sad and empty, because the temple is where I draw my energy and peace from, and that is now gone.”

She believed the temple rule was to refrain from filming the the deities, but said she had been recording the incident - and not the statues.

Kasula said she had since sought medical help and was now taking medication to help her cope with what happened.

“Police came to see me [Monday] night to see if I’m doing okay, and checked if I needed victim support. I told them it’d be good if I could speak to someone,” she said.

Geetha Baradan, secretary of the temple, said it would be inappropriate for the temple trustees to comment as the matter was before the police.

“The trustees will assist the police with their enquiries when we are contacted by them,” she said.

