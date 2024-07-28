Victims are often asked: “Why didn’t you leave? If you stayed, it can’t have been that bad”. They are told “anyone could see that link was a scam” and “if you’d been more careful, you could’ve avoided it”.

The findings revealed that victims are most commonly blamed by their friends and family.

Victim Support is calling on people to consider their first response to victims of crime.

“It is deeply hurtful for victims when those closest to them, who they expect will support them during their most difficult times, blame them instead,” Hargrave said.

She said victim-blaming perpetuated a cycle of silence and suffering and could cause victims to lose trust in their support networks and the justice system.

Hargrave said addressing victim-blaming might be vital in understanding New Zealand’s low crime reporting rate of just 28% and the public’s lack of trust in the justice system.

The research showed victim-blaming did not discriminate. It cut across all genders, communities and crime types.

“The first person a victim confides in can determine whether they feel safe to report crime and seek help, or whether they suffer in silence for fear of being blamed again. The victims involved in the research called for change,” the report said.

Victim Support is launching a public awareness campaign asking New Zealand to “change the script on victim blaming” as a result of the findings.

Chief executive James McCulloch urged people to consider the first response to victims of crime.

“Crime happens because of criminals, not the victim. If someone confides in you after they’ve been victimised, listen without judgment and tell them it’s not their fault,” McCulloch said.

“Your words have power.”