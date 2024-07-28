A culture of victim-blaming is widespread in New Zealand and it is the victims’ own family and friends who are most likely to do it, a new study has found.
The study by Manaaki Tāngata Victim Support also found such actions caused victims to lose trust in their support networks and deterred victims from reporting crimes.
Victim-blaming is when someone suggests that the person who was harmed by a crime is somehow responsible for what happened.
More than half – 52% of those who participated in the research – said victim-blaming would deter them from reporting future crime.
Dr Petrina Hargrave, who led the research, said: “As humans, we’re wired to protect ourselves. By believing that bad things don’t happen to good people and that people must be responsible for their own misfortunes, we can protect our belief that bad things would never happen to us.”