He said they are aware that two passengers may have been assaulted.

Tetzlaff also said they had spoken with the bus driver.

“The woman had already got off the bus at this point and police were made aware she had boarded another bus and left the area.”

He said police are now combing through CCTV footage to try to find the woman.

Tetzlaff is also looking to speak to the victims and other passengers and urged them to come forward.

“Anyone who uses public transport should be able to utilise these services without being subjected to this sort of behaviour.”

The woman allegedly pushed one man and spat on another after yelling at passengers to “go back to [their] own country”, the witness told the Herald.

“It is really unsafe now. I hardly take public transport anymore. It’s only getting worse,” the witness said.

It comes after a 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly beating a Chinese-New Zealand schoolboy with a metal rod on a bus in Pakuranga last month, which police have called a hate-motivated crime. The assault knocked out three of his teeth, damaged another two, and left his face bloodied.

The witness to last night’s incident said she kept quiet, unsure whether the woman was armed.

“If this crazy girl is going around like this every day, it will get worse. Either someone’s going to fight back against her or she’s going to do something even crazier.”

The incident began with the abusive woman counting as passengers got onto the bus outside the University of Auckland. The witness initially did not understand what the woman was doing.

“I was thinking, ‘Why is she counting?’, then when I was sitting down she got up to 11 and she said, ‘There’s too many f***ing Asians here’. She was swearing and everything, and she’s like, ‘Go back to your country’.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’.

Reference file number 240722/1082.



