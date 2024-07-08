The schoolboy had three teeth knocked out and a further two teeth damaged after he was randomly attacked on a bus in Auckland. Photo / File

Police have arrested a 39-year-old woman after the attack on a schoolboy with a metal rod on an Auckland bus.

Acting detective senior sergeant James Mapp said police located and arrested the woman this morning in relation to the assault on a bus in Pakuranga last month.

A 39-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with wounding with intent to wound.

Mapp said police will allege this was a hate-motivated crime.

On Friday, police released images of the woman who left a 16-year-old boy with facial injuries and missing teeth after the attack.