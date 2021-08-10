Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

High-profile sportsman convicted of computer offence also pleads guilty to driving charge

Quick Read
The man appeared in a Lower North Island court. Photo / File

The man appeared in a Lower North Island court. Photo / File

Katie Harris
By:

Social Issues reporter at the Herald in Wellington

A prominent sportsman convicted of a computer crime has now pleaded guilty to a driving offence.

The latest charge related to the man using a motor vehicle on a lower North Island road while his licence was suspended.

He appeared in a lower North Island court today for sentencing on the using a computer for a dishonest purpose charge, however this was adjourned.

He will now be sentenced for both crimes in November.

The man has pleaded guilty to both charges and will remain on bail until the hearing.

His interim name suppression will continue until then.