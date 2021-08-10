High-profile sportsman convicted of computer offence also pleads guilty to driving charge

The man appeared in a Lower North Island court. Photo / File

A prominent sportsman convicted of a computer crime has now pleaded guilty to a driving offence.

The latest charge related to the man using a motor vehicle on a lower North Island road while his licence was suspended.

He appeared in a lower North Island court today for sentencing on the using a computer for a dishonest purpose charge, however this was adjourned.

He will now be sentenced for both crimes in November.

The man has pleaded guilty to both charges and will remain on bail until the hearing.

His interim name suppression will continue until then.