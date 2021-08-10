Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Timaru crash editorial: Recurring tragedies in the realm of risk-taking

3 minutes to read
Five teenagers have died after a high speed crash in Timaru on Saturday night, including Stephen Drummond's son Javarney. Photo / George Heard

Five teenagers have died after a high speed crash in Timaru on Saturday night, including Stephen Drummond's son Javarney. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Who could not moved by the wretched sorrow of Timaru man Stephen Drummond this week as he prepared to bury his 15-year-old only son Javarney?

Javarney Wayne Drummond was one of five teenagers killed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.