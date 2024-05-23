23 May, 2024 12:55 AM 2 mins to read

The man appeared at Dunedin District Court today. Photo / George Heard

Warning: This article contains graphic information that some people may find upsetting.

A high-profile Dunedin man appeared in court today facing a raft of charges including possessing videos of bestiality and the Christchurch terror attack.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared at Dunedin District Court before Judge Michael Turner via audio-visual link (AVL).

The 67-year-old pleaded not guilty to the numerous charges, including a new charge added today of offering to sell cannabis.

On another charge of driving while licence suspended, the man chose to represent himself and pleaded not guilty, which will go to a case review hearing in Blenheim on July 1.

His first raft of charges includes allegations of supplying the Class-B GBL, possession of Class-A meth for supply, offering to supply GBL, possessing a meth pipe, drug-impaired driving, and possessing an objectionable publication of adults engaging in sexual activity with animals.

Allegations that were added at a second court appearance include possessing a sawn-off shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle, three Tasers, cannabis for supply, 187x Centrefire bullets of assorted calibres, 264 shotgun shells, 21 9mm bullets and 335 .22 bullets, possessing an objectionable publication video of a live dog getting its legs cut off with a machete, and possessing an objectionable publication video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been remanded in custody until his jury trial on July 24.

Last week, another man appeared in the Dunedin District Court for the alleged possession of three livestream videos from the Christchurch mosque terror attack.

On March 15, 2019, 51 people were killed and 40 were injured when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

The attacker later pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Following the attack, both the gunman’s manifesto and the livestream video of the massacre were banned in New Zealand.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.