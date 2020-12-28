Hidden Valley death: Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina named as man who died at Matakana music festival

The man who died at the Hidden Valley Festival has been named.

He was Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina, 29.

Emergency services were called to the festival in Matakana, north of Auckland, after he suffered a medical event about 7.30pm on December 27.

In a statement posted to Instagram yesterday, the organisers of Hidden Valley said they were deeply saddened.

"As a live music festival that prides itself on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all, we are devastated by this tragic event.

"Our thoughts, respect and aroha remains with the family of the deceased at this time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our attendees, artists, staff, security and support team remains our number one priority."

They say Hidden Valley will continue to follow health and safety guidelines set by police and local authorities.