Ed Sheeran made $125 million this year despite taking a break from music

Ed Sheeran pocketed a huge sum thanks to his touring firm. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran reportedly earned over £66 million ($125 million) between 2019 and 2020, despite taking a break from music.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker recently returned to music with his new single Afterglow following a year away from putting out new material, but it has now been revealed his bank account didn't take a hit during his time away, as he still managed to rake in several million through his touring firm.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, documents filed at Companies House show Nathan Cable Touring had a turnover of more than £70 million ($133 million) and profits of £37 million ($70 million) in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

While Ed Sheeran Ltd, which gets money from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a £29 million ($55 million) profit on turnover of £48.1 million ($91 million).

That means in profits from the two companies, Ed raked in a whopping £66 million ($125 million) between April 2019 and March 2020.

The new figures reportedly mean Sheeran's fortune is set to overtake that of greats including Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards.

Sheeran's impressive profits follow his record-breaking Divide tour, which he wrapped in his hometown of Ipswich in August 2019.

The tour became the highest-grossing music tour in history, grossing £607 million ($1.15 billion) over 255 shows.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has been as busy as ever on his year off, as in September he announced the birth of his daughter, Lyra, whom he has with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

He wrote on social media at the time: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x