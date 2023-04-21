Two teenagers have been arrested after a “distressing” incident where the pair allegedly brandished a weapon and mugged two men at a north Auckland bus station. Photo / NZME

Two teenagers have been arrested after a “distressing” incident where the pair allegedly brandished a weapon and mugged two men at a North Auckland bus station.

Police rushed to a report of a robbery at the Hibiscus Coast bus station about 3.35pm yesterday, the latest incident amid a recent flurry of reports of youths loitering in town and transit centres, Waitematā North area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Roger Small said.

Two boys, 14 and 16, are slated to appear before the North Shore Youth Court next Wednesday following their arrest shortly after Thursday’s incident, where they allegedly stole both victims’ shoes, among other items.

Police found the pair nearby with the help of security camera footage and their “Joint Traffic Operation Centre”.

Police found and returned the victims’ stolen belongings.

Police have beefed up their presence around the bus station, but hoped the alleged muggers’ “quick” arrests would reassure the community, Small said.

Small said police were aware of the concerns people had about the area.

“We understand these types of incidents are incredibly distressing, and police have no tolerance for this type of behaviour,” he said.

“Police rely on our communities to be our eyes and ears, and we encourage anyone who is aware of potential issues or offending to report it to police so we can identify those involved and take the appropriate action.”