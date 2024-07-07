A neighbour has described the terrifying moment a fire broke out at a Grey Lynn villa before she rushed towards the burning property to save an elderly woman who was locked inside amid a “wall of flame”.
The woman attempted to exit through the front door, but couldn’t get out put so turned around and exited from the back of the home.
“It was like the bloody resurrection when she came around the corner and then I was yelling at her because sometimes her daughter, who has triplets and another kid, come and stay so I was making sure they weren’t inside,” Monique said.
The woman was escorted to a neighbour’s house before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze.
“If we had waited 10 minutes, it would have been a different story,” Monique said.
“I thought she was going to die when the door slammed shut.”
The owner of the home told the Herald a faulty oil heater started the first fire, causing “extensive damage”.