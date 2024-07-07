“It’s that moment of you can’t believe your own eyes.”

When Monique reached the property, she extinguished the fire on the porch and could see the elderly woman inside the home.

Firefighters return to the scene of a Harcourt St villa in Grey Lynn to fight a second blaze in less than 24 hours. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“I stuck my head in and it was just a wall of flame. I’ve never sworn so much in my life.

“She was standing there with more [clothes]. She was trying to move the fire, I think, in her own mind, but what she was actually doing was spreading it to the front of the house.”

Monique said in the moment she forgot the woman’s name and started calling her “Mum”.

“I was screaming, ‘Mum come out, it’s safe. Put that stuff down’.

“The sound was just insane, all the crackling.”

Monique said in a matter of seconds, the woman, who was only a couple of metres away, turned into a shadow and a whoosh of oxygen slammed the door shut.

“That’s when I heard the first windows go,” she said.

“I thought she’d slammed the door on me.”

Fire crews battled the second blaze for three hours before it was extinguished, leaving extensive damage. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Monique wasn’t able to get the door open because it was locked from the inside and thought about throwing her fire extinguisher through a window but feared it would hit the elderly woman.

“You just have all these thoughts in about half a billi-second.”

Next, she unsuccessfully bashed the door before rushing down the side of the home and screaming at the woman to make her way out.

The woman attempted to exit through the front door, but couldn’t get out put so turned around and exited from the back of the home.

“It was like the bloody resurrection when she came around the corner and then I was yelling at her because sometimes her daughter, who has triplets and another kid, come and stay so I was making sure they weren’t inside,” Monique said.

The woman was escorted to a neighbour’s house before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze.

“If we had waited 10 minutes, it would have been a different story,” Monique said.

“I thought she was going to die when the door slammed shut.”

It is unknown what caused the second blaze, which was sparked in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owner of the home told the Herald a faulty oil heater started the first fire, causing “extensive damage”.

Fire crews were called back to the home at 2.34am on Friday morning, after a second blaze ripped through the wooden home, totally destroying it.

It is unknown what caused the second fire, which also damaged a recently renovated neighbouring property.

A Fenz spokesperson said six fire trucks and two additional specialist vehicles were required the second time around.

The fire was extinguished by 5.30am.

“I was absolutely gutted when I saw it going up on Friday,” Monique said.

“It was a 125-year-old home which we had saved 60% of on Thursday but on Friday it was completely gone.”

Monique said the elderly woman’s husband was a minister and the couple were involved with the church.

“Apparently she went to church this morning... I think she’s doing okay, just still in shock.

“We’re quite a strong little community, we all know each other and everyone is just glad everybody is safe.”

