Fire rips through Grey Lynn twice in 24 hours, investigation under way

Rachel Maher
By
2 mins to read
An investigation into a fire that ripped through a Grey Lynn home twice in 24 hours is under way.

The owner said a faulty heater originally caused the fire and it caused “extensive damage”.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson said crews were called to Harcourt St at 7.44am yesterday and three fire trucks and a ladder truck were at the scene.

Fire crews were called back to the home at 2.34am this morning.

Two fires in less than 24 hours ripped through a Grey Lynn home. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Two fires in less than 24 hours ripped through a Grey Lynn home. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

A Fenz spokesperson said six fire trucks were required this time with two additional specialist vehicles.

The fire was extinguished by 5.30am.

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing into the sky as large flames roared inside the home.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured but the fire had caused “extensive damage”.

Firefighters returned to the scene on Harcourt Street in Grey Lynn after a home caught fire for the second time in less than 24 hours. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Firefighters returned to the scene on Harcourt Street in Grey Lynn after a home caught fire for the second time in less than 24 hours. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

“Inquiries are now under way.

“The circumstances of the fire are currently unclear and Police will work with fire investigators to understand what has occurred.”

The Fenz spokesperson said a fire investigator will attend the scene later today.

A neighbour told Stuff he was happy the owner was safe.

He said she had been in the home for over 60 years and is heavily involved the community.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.





