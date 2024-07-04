Fire rips through Grey Lynn twice in 24 hours, investigation under way

A Fenz spokesperson said six fire trucks were required this time with two additional specialist vehicles.
The fire was extinguished by 5.30am.
Photos from the scene show smoke billowing into the sky as large flames roared inside the home.
A police spokesperson said no one was injured but the fire had caused “extensive damage”.
“Inquiries are now under way.
“The circumstances of the fire are currently unclear and Police will work with fire investigators to understand what has occurred.”
The Fenz spokesperson said a fire investigator will attend the scene later today.
A neighbour told Stuff he was happy the owner was safe.
He said she had been in the home for over 60 years and is heavily involved the community.
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.