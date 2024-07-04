Fire rips through Grey Lynn twice in 24 hours, investigation under way

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has unveiled the Government’s plan to “flood the market’ with land for development in a bid to end New Zealand’s housing crisis. Video / Michael Craig

An investigation into a fire that ripped through a Grey Lynn home twice in 24 hours is under way.

The owner said a faulty heater originally caused the fire and it caused “extensive damage”.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson said crews were called to Harcourt St at 7.44am yesterday and three fire trucks and a ladder truck were at the scene.

Fire crews were called back to the home at 2.34am this morning.