The police Eagle helicopter drops-in on Reignier Catholic Primary School during its stint in Hawke’s Bay this week. Photo / Supplied.

The police Eagle helicopter has finished three days of operations in Hawke’s Bay, which included monitoring gang member numbers and activity during a tangi around Waipawa.

The helicopter also undertook reconnaissance flights over residential suburbs of Napier and Hastings.

It also found time to drop into Reignier Catholic Primary School.

A police spokesperson said: “Eagle’s crew got to answer some questions from the curious children, who were eager to learn about what they do”.

According to police media communications staff, it was also available for use in any other situations, and monitored two fleeing-driver incidents.

However, it didn’t take part in a Napier search warrant which saw firearms, ammunition and $2.2m worth of methamphetamine seized and two men were arrested.

Based in Auckland, Eagle ventures outside its home region when needed, and helped out in Hawke’s Bay during the Cyclone Gabrielle emergency last year.

The unit flew out of Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday afternoon.