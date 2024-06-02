A Mongrel Mob procession in Central Hawke's Bay as part of the Notorious chapter's national leader Sonny Smith's tangi. Photo / NZME

A man living on the same street as the funeral of the national head of Mongrel Mob Notorious says more than 1000 gang members who have come from around the country for the tangi have been respectful over King’s Birthday weekend.

Police say they haven’t had to deal with any incidents among mourners for Sonny Smith, who have been coming into Waipawa in Central Hawke’s Bay in regional convoys throughout the weekend.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told RNZ police had assigned 70 local staff and 30 from out of town, to send a clear message that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated.

“The police will take action if they’re there, but the reality is they can’t be everywhere at any given time. So their message to the public is if you do observe something and someone is breaking the law, then please report it and the police will follow up.

“But if there is any offending that’s happening in front of police, then obviously the expectation is that they will take action on that.”

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, told Hawke’s Bay Today the organisation of the tangi had been smart so far, with different regions coming at different times to pay their respects at the marae.

“I have heard it a couple of times, but I think it’s been good so far, and it’s been good for the town as well.”

He said there had been a boost to local businesses, including fish and chip shops, petrol stations, and even the gym.

“I was in the gym on Saturday morning and about eight of them walked in off the street to do a session - some of them are real gym bunnies, and they trained pretty hard.”

Tuesday is expected to be the culmination of the tangi, with a possible procession. A police spokesperson said they would proactively let the community know about the expected timing that mourners would arrive and depart the marae.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker told RNZ that motorists would need to be patient.

“Our towns are really busy already, traffic that is going through with people that are heading away on holiday for the weekend. I just ask everybody out and about across Hawke’s Bay on the weekend that they do take care and are patient with those around them and on the roads.”

Walker said the police had been communicating with the council to ensure public safety over the weekend.

“I have been really pleased with the communication… so far they have certainly been visible and around, and their presence is vital.”

Mitchell told RNZ gang members had a “right to be able to mourn and go to a tangi”, but no right to take over the roads and intimidate people.

“As a government we’ve been very clear that we’re not tolerating that behaviour anymore.”



