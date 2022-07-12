Henderson shooting: Man, 34, charged with murder

Armed police outside the Henderson property where a woman was fatally shot last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police outside the Henderson property where a woman was fatally shot last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot dead in West Auckland last night.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man over the death of the woman, who was found with gunshot wounds on Newington Road in Henderson shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

The man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

"While we are in the very early stages of our investigation, we believe this was an isolated incident and the pair are known to each other," Detective Inspector John Sutton said.

"We want to reassure the community that we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public."

Cordons remained in place overnight and a scene examination will continue today.

The woman was found critically injured when they were called shortly before 9pm.

A spokesperson said immediate first aid was provided however she died at the scene.

A tent is erected outside a property where a woman was fatally shot in Henderson last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A resident on Robert Burke Place in Henderson said she heard shots followed by a woman screaming.

"We heard four large gunshots, the sound of a car door slam and a car speeding away," the woman said.

She claimed there had been arguing between a man and a woman shortly before the shooting, "but we couldn't make out what was said".

"After the shots, we heard a distressed woman's voice yelling, 'What the f***' over and over again.