Armed police at the scene on Newington Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman has been shot dead tonight in West Auckland.

Police have taken one person into custody following a firearms incident in Henderson.

"Police were alerted to reports of a firearm being discharged at an address on Newington Rd shortly before 9pm," a police spokeswoman said.

"On arrival, a woman was located with critical injuries. Immediate first aid was provided however she sadly died at the scene."

A police presence will remain in the area overnight.

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public."

Further information will be provided in the morning.

A resident on Robert Burke Place in Henderson said she heard shots ring out about 9pm, followed by a woman screaming.

"We heard four large gunshots, the sound of a car door slam and a car speeding away," the woman said.

She claimed there had been arguing between a man and a woman shortly before the shooting, "but we couldn't make out what was said".

"After the shots, we heard a distressed woman's voice yelling, 'What the f***' over and over again.

"A little too close for comfort but looking like another shooting in West Auckland."

Another witness said a cordon was in place on Newington Rd with an armed guard stationed outside a house.

At least seven police vehicles were on the scene as well as an ambulance crew.

The man said a Fire and Emergency lighting unit and police photographer had since arrived at the fatal shooting. A tent was currently being set up outside the address.

He also saw at least a dozen police vehicles speeding towards Te Atatū Peninsula just after 9pm.

"There were dog handlers, marked and unmarked cars, and also the Eagle helicopter."

The incident is the latest in a worsening spate of gun violence across the city.

In recent months a series of tit-for-tat drive-by shootings have terrorised residents in West and South Auckland as tensions between rival gangs the Killer Beez and Tribesmen flared up.

It wasn't immediately clear if the incident is gang-related.