Helicopter searching for person missing in water at Mount Maunganui beach

Helicopter deployed to help search for person missing in the water. Photo / File

A rescue helicopter has joined the search for a person who police say appears to have gone missing in the water off Marine Parade, in Mount Maunganui.

Police received a report about 10.35am of a person missing in the water, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are at the scene with Surf Life Saving and Search and Rescue, and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to assist with the search."

The rescue helicopter can be seen searching the water around Motuotau Island.

Police say they are supporting the family of the missing man as the search continues.

Police, coastguard and a rescue helicopter are nearing the third hour of a search. About four IRB's are searching the water.

More to come.