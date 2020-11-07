Kaitaia drive-by shooting: Two people injured as shots fired at car

Police are investigating the incident. Photo / File

Two people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in the early hours today in a small town just north of Kaitaia.

The two victims were parked on the side of the road at the intersection of Inland Rd and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rd, Lake Ohia, when another car approached them.

The occupants of the "passing dark-coloured, possibly four-door motor vehicle" presented firearms, and fired several shots at the two victims.

One victim was hit in his left leg and the other victim on his right foot.

Two shots were fired at the victims' vehicle, damaging the driver's door and rear passenger area.

At 1.30am today police received a report of the shooting and are now investigating.

The victims' injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

"Police are following lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances of this extremely serious incident," police said.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that may assist Police, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 201107/9132.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."