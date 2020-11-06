One person dies in crash near Invercargill overnight; 2020 road toll nears 270

Police say the vehicle the person was driving collided with a power pole near Oreti Beach. Photo / File

One person has died after their vehicle collided with a power pole at Oreti Beach, Invercargill overnight.

That brings this year's national road toll close to 270.

Police were called to the crash on Dunns Rd just before 1.30am, they said in a statement this morning.

The single-occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. Police say inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

According to the Ministry of Transport, there have been 268 deaths on New Zealand roads so far this year, up to November 5.

The majority of those who have died have been drivers, 128, followed by passengers, 55, and motorcycle riders, 45.

Twenty-nine pedestrians have also died, more than the 27 who died in the same year to date in 2019.